FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a missing 43-year-old woman last heard from on Jan. 31 and last seen on Jan. 28.

According to a press release, police are looking for Jeanette Roberts. She was reported missing on Feb. 15 by a concerned person close to her.

Jeanette Roberts

The release says Roberts is 5 ft. 1 in. tall and weighs around 190 lbs.

If anyone has any information on Roberts’ whereabouts, call 479-709-5100.