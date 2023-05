FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen in the 400 block of South 17th Street on May 17 around 7:15 p.m.

Sylvia Perry

Courtesy: Fort Smith Police Department

According to a press release from the Fort Smith Police Department, police are looking for Sylvia Perry, 18, an adult runaway under special care.

Police say she was reportedly wearing a pink hoodie and jeans. If anyone has any information on Perry’s whereabouts, call 479-709-5100.