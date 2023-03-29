FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police Department is asking residents and business owners for assistance in solving a crime that left one woman dead on Friday, March 24.

FSPD is specifically asking anyone in the area of Doug’s Eastside Convenience Store for any footage from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Detectives are wanting footage from 91st Street and any street connecting to 91st. They are also asking for footage from Dallas Street and connecting streets, Meandering Way and connecting streets, and east and west of 91st Street on Rogers Avenue.

Current evidence shows surveillance cameras captured an image of the suspect, according to a release from the department. A witness that was shot at by the suspect reported seeing “a dark SUV of unknown make and model” parked at the side of Doug’s Eastside Convenience shortly before the homicide.

If anyone living in the area has camera footage, or anyone traveling through the area at that time, contact the department at 479-709-500 and ask for the Criminal Investigations Division.