FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is looking for help identifying a subject in connection with a recent package theft in the city.

According to a press release from the city, the theft occurred in the double-digit block of Salome Street on May 18. If you have any information about the person or the vehicle in these photos, please contact the FSPD at 479-709-5000.

Reward eligible tips, up to $1,000, must be submitted through Fort Smith CrimeStoppers at 78-CRIME.