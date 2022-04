FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a man who is believed to be a suspect in a stabbing at the 3300 block of Walnut Street.

Police are looking for Quenton Phelan.

One adult male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries after an altercation with a family member. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, call 911 or 479-709-5000.