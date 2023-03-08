FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police look for two juvenile runaways and a missing and endangered person who may be with them on March 8.

According to a press release, police are looking for Brianna Fields, 16, Maria Irwin, 16, and Sylvia Perry, 18.

Sylvia Perry Courtesy: Fort Smith Police Department Sylvia Perry Courtesy: Fort Smith Police Department Maria Irwin Courtesy: Fort Smith Police Department Brianna Fields Courtesy: Fort Smith Police Department

The release says Fields and Irwin have not returned home from school as of 6:15 p.m. Perry’s last known whereabouts were at S. 46th Street and Rogers Avenue around 4 p.m.

If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, contact Fort Smith police at 479-709-5100