FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for two teens who were reported missing by a family member on April 17.

According to a press release from the Fort Smith Police Department, Leona Flores, 14, and her brother Joshua Flores, 13, left their home on or around April 7 and have not been in contact.

Police say they need to locate them to verify their safety. Joshua is around 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 80 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the release.

Leona Flores Courtesy: Fort Smith Police Department Joshua Flores Courtesy: Fort Smith Police Department

The release says Leona is around 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on the two teens’ whereabouts, call FSPD at 479-709-5100.