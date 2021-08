FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a woman who has not made contact with her family since late 2020 and is considered in endangered.

According to a Facebook post from the Fort Smith Police Department, officers are looking for Heather Wall, 37.

The department says Wall has a medical condition that may limit her ability to contact her family.

If anyone has information that can help the department locate Wall and verify her safety, call 911 or 479-709-5100.