FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police arrested a second suspect related to the multiple shootings on May 5 at the 1100 block of N. Albert Pike Avenue.

Courtesy: Fort Smith Police Department

According to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department, police arrested Dontrell Banister, 24.

The release says the incident was the catalyst for gunfire reported throughout the city that culminated with Michael Collier, 24, being seriously wounded on Marshall Drive.

On May 10, detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of Banister for terroristic act and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Banister was arrested without incident and was taken to the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.

The release says Fort Smith police will continue to work towards identifying and locating additional suspects involved in the shootings.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release. Additional information may be released when available.