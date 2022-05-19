FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On May 18, Fort Smith police arrested a third suspect in connection with shooting incidents that happened in the city on May 5.

In a press release from the city, the department explains that FSPD detectives identified Definus Israel, 20, as a suspect in the incident that occurred in the 1100 block of N. Albert Pike Avenue.

“This incident was the catalyst for the gunfire reported throughout the city that morning and culminated with 24-year-old Michael Collier being seriously wounded on Marshall Drive,” the release states. On May 11, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Israel on charges of a terroristic act, a class B felony.

He was tracked to Fayetteville on May 18, arrested without incident, and transported back to the Fort Smith Police Department, where he was interviewed. He was then booked into Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.