FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police obtained a warrant on September 7 for Oscar Martinez, 21, in connection to a hit-and-run on April 24.

According to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department, around 1:30 a.m. on April 24, Fort Smith police responded to North 50th Street and Kelly Highway regarding a hit-and-run accident involving a motorcycle and serious injury to the rider.

The release says an investigation lead to the seizure of a Cadillac DTS that left the scene. On September 7, investigators obtained a warrant for felony leaving the scene of a personal injury accident for Martinez in connection to the incident.

Police believe Martinez is in Mexico avoiding prosecution.