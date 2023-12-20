FORT SMITH, ARK (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is offering tips on how to secure guns following multiple firearm and theft reports.

FSPD says there have been 35 vehicle theft reports with no signs of forced entry. The department says there have been 12 firearms theft reports associated with those vehicle theft reports.

“The scary part is if you left a firearm in your car and it ends up stolen, whose hands is it going to end up in?” said FSPD crime prevention officer Robin Shoptaw.

Shoptaw encourages citizens to follow steps to prevent stolen guns from resulting in deaths:

Lock your vehicles. This can help prevent criminals from easily accessing your gun. Store guns in a proper safe or gunlock box. Shoptaw says that most guns come with locks but if your gun does not, various retail stores sell locks and safes. Keep your gun out of plain sight. This can help keep it out of the hands of juveniles and criminals who may use it to do damage Teach your children gun safety. “The last thing we want is kids get curious, and sometimes they want to show their friends things and all of that. But we don’t want that to get in the wrong hands and do damage,” said Shoptaw.

Several weeks ago, KNWA/FOX24 reported that a 15-year-old juvenile shot and killed another 15-year-old with a gun. Shoptaw hopes proper gun safety from owners can help combat the recent crimes the city has faced.