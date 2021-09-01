Fort Smith police officer exposed to fentanyl during narcotics investigation

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith police officer was exposed to fentanyl during a multigaency narcotics investigation.

According to the Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, the officer became unresponsive after coming into contact with the synthetic opioid.

Mitchell says the officer was administered two doses of Narcan which did not have the desired results.

The officer was then administered a third dose of Narcan intravenously which had the desired results, according to Mitchell.

Mitchell says the officer is recovering after being transported to a local hospital.

According to Mitchell, The First Presbyterian Church of Fort Smith provided the department with a grant to keep a supply of Narcan spray for officers and detectives to use.

