FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a missing and endangered child last seen at the 2400 block of N. 27th street between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. December 8.

MISSING/ENDANGERED: FS Police need your help locating 12yo Andrew Valesquez, last seen wearing black sweater, black sweats, black crocs in 2400 blk of N 27TH between 10 AM and 2 PM. Please call 479-709-5000 with info on whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/77ZaOn8wsj — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) December 8, 2021

According to a tweet from the Fort Smith Police Department, Andrew Valesquez, 12, was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweats, and black crocs.

Call the Fort Smith Police Department’s non-emergency number at (479) 709-5000 with any information on Valesquez’s whereabouts.