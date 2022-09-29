FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police say they received a rash of breaking-and-entering calls in the past week.

According to a press release from the Fort Smith Police Department, there have been around 35 calls made, mostly involving vehicles citywide.

Police say the incidents are likely related. If anyone has seen any unusual or suspicious activities in their neighborhood or business or has doorbells or security cameras that can help identify suspects, police ask to call 479-709-5116.

Police say to lock car and house doors, leave no valuables visible, and park in well-lit or high-traffic areas.