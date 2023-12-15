FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are investigating an attempted robbery that took place on Friday at the Dollar General on Grand Avenue, according to a news release.

Two people, one armed are believed to be responsible and a store clerk was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fort Smith Schools has confirmed with KNWA/FOX24 that Darby Middle School and Tilles Elementary School went under lockdown shortly after 3 p.m. The lockdown was lifted around 3:15 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call FSPD at 479-709-5100.

This is a developing story.