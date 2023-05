Fort Smith, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are looking for a missing 41-year-old last seen leaving Mercy Hospital.

Dustin Thomas was last seen wearing a white tank-top and gray shorts.

Dustin Thomas, 41, was reported missing on May 26, 2023 (Fort Smith Police Department).

Police ask if you have any information that can assist finding him to call 911 or call 479-709-5000.