FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are looking for a missing 76-year-old man who was last seen at the 3400 block of Birnie Avenue, according to a Facebook post.

Richard Wilbur was reported missing on August 28 by a family member who was unable to make contact with him. He was last seen wearing black pants and a long black shirt, according to the post.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Wilbur, contact FSPD at 479-709-5100.