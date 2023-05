FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are looking for a 42-year-old woman who was last seen May 17.

Stephanie Haney, who was reported missing by a family member. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black-and-white Adidas ball cap, camouflage-colored sleeveless shirt, black-and-red Razorback shorts, and black-and-white flip-flops.

Stephanie Haney, 42, reported missing May 17 (FSPD).

We need to locate her to verify her safety. If you have any information that can help assist, please call 479-709-5100. Thank you.