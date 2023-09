FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are looking for a woman who was reported missing on Sunday, according to a release.

Amber Helvy, 34, was last seen at the 2400 block of Savannah Street in Fort Smith around 4 p.m. and her family has concerns for her well-being.

FSPD says she may be traveling in a 2015 Dodge Journey.

If you have any information on Helvy’s whereabouts, call Fort Smith PD at 479-709-5100.