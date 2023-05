FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police have reported a 14-year-old missing.

Police are searching for Brandon Dyer. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and grey shorts with red Nike shoes and riding a pink bicycle, a press release states. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Brandon Dyer, 14, was reported missing by Fort Smith Police (FSPD).

If you have any information that can help locate Brendon, please call 479-709-5100.