FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police responded to a fatal crash at 6:06 p.m. on April 22 at N. 33rd Street and Grand Avenue involving a scooter and a four-wheeled vehicle.

According to a tweet from the Fort Smith Police Department, the driver of the scooter died.

The tweet says there will be an increased presence for the next few hours.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes. The accident reconstruction crew will be on the scene.