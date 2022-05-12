FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fort Smith police say the possible explosive device call is a false alarm.

A news release from the FSPD says the call has been cleared. The reported threat was not an explosive device.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are responding to a possible explosive device in the 3100 block of Harris Street.

Police have blocked the scene until the bomb squad can determine if there is a threat, according to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department.

Police ask the public to avoid the area until further notice.