FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are responding to a “serious injury motorcycle accident” at North Street and Midland Boulevard.

The accident involved two vehicles, including a motorcycle with two victims. Both are injured with one possibly life-threatening, according to a release and Facebook post from FSPD.

Accident reconstruction is underway and delays are expected over the next few hours as officers conduct their investigation.

Police ask those planning on traveling through the area to consider alternate routes.