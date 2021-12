FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fort Smith police say the suspect was peacefully taken into custody.

The subject was peacefully taken into custody. — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) December 1, 2021

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department reported that they responded to a SWAT callout on the 8200 block of S. 35th Terrace.

According to a social media post from the department, an armed subject has barricaded himself inside his residence “after a disturbance.”

FS Police have a SWAT callout in the 8200 block of S 35 TER. An armed subject has barricaded himself inside his residence after a disturbance. We will update with more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/QO57PTrAUo — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) November 30, 2021

