FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are responding to an injury accident near downtown, according to a news release.

The two-vehicle accident is blocking the intersection of North A Street and North 10th Street near the Red Roof Inn.

Injuries have been reported but the extent of those injuries is unknown, FSPD says.

FSPD says to expect delays until the roadway is cleared and avoid the area if possible.