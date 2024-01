FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police responded to a bank robbery on Monday morning, according to a news release.

FSPD says the robbery took place at Cadence Bank on Grand Avenue just around 9:20 a.m.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information regarding the incident, call FSPD at 479-709-5100 or 911.

