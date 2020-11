FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Subway on Grand Avenue Saturday. The man was armed with a knife.

Tips submitted through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

The suspect should be assumed armed and dangerous, so police recommend anyone call 911 in the event of an emergency.

This is an ongoing investigation.