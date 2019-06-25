Fort Smith Police search for two men accused of using stolen credit cards

The Fort Smith Police Department is looking for two individuals using a stolen credit card.

On January 8, a Roland man reported his car had been burglarized and that his personal and work cards were stolen.

The man’s cards were used at Walgreens on Rogers Avenue, Office Depot, Hobby Lobby, and a different Walgreens on Rogers Avenue.

There were around $3,000 in charges to the card.

Please call Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME if you have any info that can lead to their identification, and you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can also call the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100.