FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are searching for Billy Browder, 80.

According to a release from the police department, Browder was last seen in the 1500 block of Fresno Street on Monday and was reported missing today.

MISSING/ENDANGERED: FS Police are searching for 80yo Billy Browder. Mr. Browder was last seen in the 1500 block of Fresno two days ago and reported missing today. If you have information that can help us locate, please call 479-709-5000 or dial 911. pic.twitter.com/ksribI4EvL — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) November 17, 2021

If you have any information, please call (479) 709-5000.