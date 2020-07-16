UPDATE: Fort Smith police find missing 15-year-old safe

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Fort Smith Police Department

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Marcus Tuttle has been found safe, according to the Fort Smith Police Department on Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Fort Smith Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered teenager.

Police need help to locate 15-year-old Marcus Tuttle. Police consider Tuttle endangered and have not heard from him since this morning.

If you have any information that can verify his safety and location, please reach out to Fort Smith Detectives Bureau at 479-709-5116 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers