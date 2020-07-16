UPDATE: Fort Smith police find missing 15-year-old safe

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Marcus Tuttle has been found safe, according to the Fort Smith Police Department on Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Fort Smith Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered teenager.

Police need help to locate 15-year-old Marcus Tuttle. Police consider Tuttle endangered and have not heard from him since this morning.

If you have any information that can verify his safety and location, please reach out to Fort Smith Detectives Bureau at 479-709-5116 or call 911.