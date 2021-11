FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is searching for a missing boy who was last seen on November 4.

According to a post made by FSPD, police are searching for Andrew Velasquez, 12. He was last seen at 8 a.m. near the 1700 block of N. 33rd Street.

Police say Velasquez was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie with “good vibes” in black letters, gray joggers, and black crocs.

Call 911 or 479-709-5000 with any information on Velasquez’s whereabouts.