FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a missing resident who was last seen in Cameron, Okla. on July 17.

Police are looking for Tara Strozier of Fort Smith. She is a mother of three, and drives a black Volkswagen Jetta with Florida tags.

The Fort Smith Police Department are asking the public to contact 479-709-5100 with any information regarding Strozier’s or her vehicle’s whereabouts.