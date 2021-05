FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old girl missing since May 14.

Felicia Dawn Jones was last seen walking down Kelley Highway toward Midland Boulevard. She may have on glasses.

Jones is 5 feet, 1 inches tall, approximately 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.