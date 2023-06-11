FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to an attempted ATM theft early Sunday morning, according to a news release.

Police responded to an alarm at Simmons Bank, located at 4200 Rogers Avenue, near the intersection with S Albert Pike Avenue.

FSPD said the suspect was unable to steal the ATM and fled in a white pickup truck of unknown make and model.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released “when available and appropriate” according to FSPD.