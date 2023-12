FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for an individual involved in a package theft, according to a Facebook post.

FSPD says the theft occurred on Roxbury Lane just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

(Courtesy: Fort Smith Police Department)

If you have any information on locating and identifying the individual, call FSPD at 479-709-5100.

Fort Smith Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for tips submitted at 78-CRIME.