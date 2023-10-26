FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Michael Lee Fairburn, who was shot at after he allegedly attacked an officer with a knife, has been transferred from Baptist Health-Fort Smith to a different hospital.

FSPD has not confirmed whether Fairburn is in custody at this time.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Last night, Fort Smith Police officers were trying to serve a warrant on an Indiana fugitive. It resulted in minor injuries and one in the hospital.

Michael Lee Fairburn, who police say is a violent sex offender, was spotted several times in the area of Midland and Riverfront Drive.

When Fairburn was located in a wooded area south of Shamrock Liquor, he brandished a knife and threatened to kill the officers, police say.

Police tried to tame Fairburn with a taser, but were unsuccessful, police say.

Fairburn then assaulted one of the officers with a knife, according to police,

In response, officers discharged their service firearms. They immediately administered first aid and called for EMS, police say.

Fairburn was transported to a local hospital where his condition is unknown. None of the officers were seriously injured, according to police.

In accordance with standard procedure and at the request of Chief Baker, the Arkansas State Police will be leading the investigation into this incident. Fort Smith Police Department

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave. FSPD also said they will conduct a separate internal investigation into the incident.