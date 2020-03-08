Fort Smith Police, SWAT respond to corner a suspected shooter

UPDATE: An arrest has been made by Fort Smith Police after a brief standoff as the suspect in West Apartments gave himself up.

UPDATE: Fort Smith Police confirmed that they are responding to West Apartments as the potential location of a suspect wanted for a shooting earlier today in which the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police is currently responding to a suspected shooter in an apartment complex.

The SWAT team has been activated and are on their way to the scene. Police have surrounded the West Apartments in Fort Smith and have blocked any paths of escape.

This is a developing story, stay with KNWA/KFTA for updates.