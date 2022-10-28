FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police warn residents of scam calls in circulation from a caller claiming to have kidnapped children and demanding a ransom.

According to a press release from the Fort Smith Police Department, on October 27-28, Fort Smith police responded to a series of calls throughout the city in which the caller used the same phone number to claim they have kidnapped their victims’ children and that they will only give the children back upon receipt of a ransom.

After an investigation, police say the calls have been confirmed to be scams.

The release says in one instance, the victim’s child was confirmed safe, and in another, the victim did not have children.

Police say when the caller is pressed, their knowledge of the victims and the area appears to be limited and superficial.

According to the release, the calls have been forwarded to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for further review, and the phone number will not be released at this time due to the likelihood that it is spoofing an actual number.

If anyone receives any similar calls, police ask to report them to the FBI at its Internet Crime Complaint Center.