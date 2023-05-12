FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is warning the public about gun thefts in the area.

Since May 1, FSPD says six firearms have been stolen from unlocked cars across the city.

Officers are asking residents to lock up and hide their guns when they are not in use and to lock their car doors. FSPD says they are investigating the thefts.

“We really just want to camp down this problem as quickly as we can, and hope that it goes away. But we’re going to continue to hit this message, ‘be gun smart’. Make sure that if you do have a gun, and if you legally own a gun, make sure you’re taking care of it,” said FSPD public information officer Aric Mitchell.

If you have any information about the burglaries, call Fort Smith Police at 479-709-5000.