FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first design workshop for the new Chaffee Crossing Dog Park scheduled for April 28 has been postponed.

According to a news release from the city, the workshops will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Designers are working with engineers to make sure draft design options will adhere to all applicable regulations, according to the release.

The release says the city, Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority, and Sebastian County will update the community on the revised workshop schedule once it is set.

The public is encouraged to provide input via an online survey, which will be open until May 6.

Those wishing to receive email notifications for the updated workshop schedule may sign up to receive those notifications at www.fortsmithar.gov.