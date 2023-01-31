FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fort Smith postpones trash collection services for Jan. 31.

According to the city, trash will be picked up on Feb. 1.

The city says residents should leave their cans out throughout the week if the city misses them.

According to the city, residential collections scheduled for Feb. 2-3 will continue as normal. The city says it will provide notice if there are any additional schedule changes that affect collections. Commercial collections scheduled for Jan. 31. will run on Feb. 4.

The city says the landfill will reopen on Feb. 1 at normal operating hours.