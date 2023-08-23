FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Fort Smith probation officer arrested earlier this year for domestic assault was found not guilty during his trial on Monday.

Ashton Ligon, 23, was arrested in April for assault on a family or household member.

A release from the Fort Smith Police Department sent after his arrest said that Ligon was arrested following the conclusion of an Arkansas State Police investigation conducted at the request of Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker.

The release says at the time of his arrest, Ligon was on paid administrative leave stemming from allegations of other serious misconduct unrelated to the arrest and had previously surrendered all police identification and weapons.

His employment had been terminated by the department at the time of the release. The Fort Smith Police Department has not responded to request for comment.