FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith program is helping low-income residents with their utility bills.

Project Concern helps people who use utility services for residential purposes.

In order to qualify, the gross household income has to be under 165% of the federal poverty guidelines.

The program will give people a 50% discount on water services, a 50% discount on sewer services and a 25% discount on solid waste services.

The application for the program can be found above.