FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Public Library is gearing up to begin its amnesty month this week.

The month-long event will allow book borrowers to return overdue books for free from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30.

The event, also dubbed Bring Overdues Back month, is the first one in at least 22 years, according to the library.

“If you have finally found it under the bed or beneath the car seat, return it during the month of September and we will forgive all fines and other fees associated with that item,” a release from the library said.

The release says that items must be returned in person and in good condition at any Fort Smith Public Library location.

More information can be found by calling 479-783-0229 during regular library hours or by visiting the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.