FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Public School District announces the resignation of its board president Dee Blackwell on June 19.

Dee Blackwell

Courtesy: Fort Smith Public Schools

According to a press release from the school district, Blackwell’s resignation was unplanned and followed family health challenges. She will submit her resignation letter to the board at its June 19 meeting.

“Ms. Blackwell has exemplified exceptional leadership as board president. Her professional facilitation skills during board meetings helped the district achieve significant milestones gracefully and efficiently. Her commitment to the work and love for our school community reflects a mighty heart. Her passion and dedication will be missed,” Superintendent Dr. Terry Morawski said.

The release says Blackwell joined the school board in March 2020 as the Zone III representative. Her term is set to expire in March 2024. During the school board meeting on June 19, the school board will discuss the options for filling Blackwell’s seat.

“Ms. Blackwell’s service to our community began as a strong supporter of the school mileage committee. Witnessing her passion, dedication, and thoughtful demeanor as she advocated for children was admirable. As our board president, Ms. Blackwell has been a leader of professionalism and integrity,” Board Vice President Talicia Richardson said. “The board extends its heartfelt support and prayers to her and her family. We kindly ask others to exercise sensitivity and respect her privacy during this difficult time. We assure everyone that the Board of Education will oversee the smooth transition of filling her seat while ensuring continuity in governance.”

The school board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the FSPS Service Center. The meeting will also be live-streamed here.