Fort Smith Public Schools asks community for handprint art

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools is asking students, families, teachers, staff and community members to help share a little joy during the COVID-19 pandemic by creating handprint art for those on the frontline caring for the Fort Smith community.

Anyone can participate, and FSPS will distribute the artwork throughout the community.

To participate, trace and color your hand print.

Write “We are all in this TOGETHER!” as the greeting, and sign the artwork with your first name only.

If you are a FSPS student, include your grade with your signature.

You can begin working on your handprint creation immediately.

Drop your hand print art in identifiable boxes at each elementary school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during Grab-and-Go meal pick up beginning Tuesday, April 14.

Artwork will be disinfected after pick-up and handled safely.

FSPS Elementary School Locations:

Ballman​: 2601 South Q Street Barling​: 1400 D Street in Barling Beard​: 1600 Cavanaugh Road Bonneville​: 2500 South Waldron Road Carnall​: 2524 South Tulsa Street Cavanaugh​: 1025 School Street Cook​: 3517 Brooken Hill Drive Euper Lane​: 6601 Euper Lane Fairview​: 2400 South Dallas Street Howard​: 1301 North 8th Street Morrison​: 3415 Newlon Road Orr​: 3609 Phoenix Avenue Pike​: 4111 Park Avenue Spradling​: 4949 Spradling Avenue Sunnymede​: 4201 North O Street Sutton​: 5001 Kelley Highway Tilles​: 815 North 16th Street Trusty​: 3300 Harris Avenue Woods​: 3201 Massard Road

Grab-and-Go Meal Pick Up is available Monday, March 30, through Friday, April 17 at all 19 elementary schools.

Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the week, except on Friday, April 10 and Monday, April 13.

These were scheduled student holidays.