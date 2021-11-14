Fort Smith Public Schools celebrates upgrades to its schools

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools opened eight of its campuses up to the public Sunday to celebrate improvements made to each of the schools.

It was all part of the the district’s 2023 Vision Capital Improvement Program. Fort Smith Superintendent, Dr. Terry Morawski, said it’s great to see the years of work come to fruition.

“A lot of excitement in the community to bring this together, 120 million dollars that touched every campus, just a huge initiative and really proud we got the majority of it done,” Morawski said.

Every campus saw some improvement projects, such as improved libraries, new athletic spaces and bigger classrooms.

Southside High School and Northside High School saw two of the biggest transformations. SHS principal, Jeff Prewitt, said the changes will greatly benefit students and their learning.

“It is absolutely amazing to see what the voters of Fort Smith and Barling have done to help us meet the needs of our students,” Prewitt said.

Southside High’s cafeteria got a big upgrade allowing for more students to eat lunch at the same time.

“Our serving lines can offer just about anything a student can want from a sandwich line to a hot line to Tex-Mex stuff, there’s a pizza oven back there so we can meet the needs of our students,” Prewitt said.

Dr. Morawski and Prewitt said these changes will impact students for years to come.