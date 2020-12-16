Fort Smith Public Schools closes COVID-19 leave gap for employees

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fort Smith schools provide COVID-19 leave for employees, as federal and state leave are set to expire.

The school board adopted a resolution providing up to 10 days of leave to employees who test positive for COVID-19, or because they were quarantined after being in close contact with cases.

Incoming FSPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Morawski said, “We believe that it is important to encourage employees to quarantine when required without having to fear any insurmountable loss of District sick leave. This provision approved by the Board tonight is designed to close any gap that may be present until additional federal or state COVID-19 leave is renewed, extended or replaced.”

Action approved tonight is not a change in policy, but a new procedure to be applied by the District by the Payroll Office, according to a news release.

The Board resolution outlines restrictions and details of this procedure that becomes effective on January 4, 2021.

Eligible FSPS employees may use this FSPS COVID-19 leave, at the District’s expense, before regular sick leave if a District employee is unable to telework and has tested positive or is identified as a probable close contact as described.

This leave may be awarded retroactively to the date of onset of COVID-19 symptoms or exposure if absences occur on or after January 4, 2021.

This expires when the current government-subsidized paid leave is renewed, extended, or replaced, or as of May 31, 2021.