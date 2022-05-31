FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools is getting ready for its 2022 Summer Meals Program.

According to a news release from FSPS, the program begins June 1 and lasts through July 29 at 12 elementary schools on weekdays. No meals will be served on July 4 or July 5.

Meals will be distributed at the locations below:

Ballman Elementary, 2601 South Q Street

Barling Elementary, 1400 D Street in Barling

Beard Elementary, 1600 Cavanaugh Road

Fairview Elementary, 2400 South Dallas Street

Howard Elementary, 1301 North 8th Street

Morrison Elementary, 3415 Newlon Road

Orr Elementary, 3609 Phoenix Avenue

Park Elementary, 4111 Park Avenue

Spradling Elementary, 4949 Spradling Avenue

Sunnymede Elementary, 4201 North O Street

Sutton Elementary, 5001 Kelley Highway

Tilles Elementary, 815 North 16th Street

Meals are free to all children up to 18 years of age.

This summer, meals will be available dine-in only, according to the release. Meals will be served in the school cafeteria only. Children must be present to receive meals. There will be no grab-and-go option available.

The release says breakfast will be 7:45-9 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Adults can purchase meals for $2.50 for breakfast and $4.00 for lunch. Summer meal menus will be available on the FSPS website.

According to the release, students will not be able to access lockers, classrooms, or other areas of the school.